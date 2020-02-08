Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,801,356.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

