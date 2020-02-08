Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UBER. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.