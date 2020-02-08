Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Bilaxy and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,103,244,110 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitMart, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Bilaxy, IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

