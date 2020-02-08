Ubiq 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,204.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $4,204.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

