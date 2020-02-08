Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces $0.30 Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded down $25.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.67. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,134.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.