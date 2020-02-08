Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Announces Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $25.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,746. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.