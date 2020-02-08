UGAS Trading 44.6% Higher This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. UGAS has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

