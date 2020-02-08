Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 244.6% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 69,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $295.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

