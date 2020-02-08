UMB Bank N A MO Buys 14,166 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.17. 6,270,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,261,380. The firm has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

