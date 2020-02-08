UMB Bank N A MO Sells 24,182 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,182 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $61.47. 14,830,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,469,126. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.