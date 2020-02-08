Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $301,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

