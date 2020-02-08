United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

UPS opened at $103.12 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

