United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

