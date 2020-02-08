UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.22. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

