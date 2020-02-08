Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

UTI traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.21.

UTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

