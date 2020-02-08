UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.14 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $927.74 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00009393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00776613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007598 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034307 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.