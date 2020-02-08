Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005109 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

