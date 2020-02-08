US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.22% of Tyler Technologies worth $26,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $329.74. 193,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $338.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

