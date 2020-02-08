US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,288 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $5,378,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,753,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,850,380. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

