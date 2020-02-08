US Bancorp DE Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.36. 1,394,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.48.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

