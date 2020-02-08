US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after buying an additional 127,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.40. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura raised their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from to in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

