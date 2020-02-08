US Bancorp DE Sells 33,507 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Fastenal worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 3,310,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

