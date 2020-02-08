US Bancorp DE Sells 55,867 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,867 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.49. 1,071,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $119.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

