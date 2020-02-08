US Bancorp DE Sells 93,155 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 93,155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of Western Digital worth $32,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Western Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,616. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.03. 4,027,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,303. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

