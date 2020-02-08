US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.00 Million

Analysts forecast that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce $106.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.70 million. US Well Services reported sales of $118.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year sales of $528.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.40 million to $529.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $619.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Well Services.

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. US Well Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. US Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. Company insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Well Services by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 897,288 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Well Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of US Well Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.