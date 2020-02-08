USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $627.39 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00010371 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro and Korbit. USD Coin has a market cap of $427.28 million and $627.39 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.02282805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00118726 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 422,116,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,327,987 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Poloniex, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Crex24, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Korbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

