USDK Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $59.97 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.35 or 0.03425546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00220426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

