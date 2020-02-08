USDQ Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $5,035.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010158 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00403968 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012491 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001555 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

