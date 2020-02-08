USDX (USDX) Hits One Day Volume of $1,536.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. USDX has a market capitalization of $707,520.00 and approximately $1,536.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016146 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000548 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000570 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,117 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

