V-ID Trading Up 7.1% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, V-ID has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $698,970.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.00 or 0.05908641 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00129276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 60,896,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,387,220 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

