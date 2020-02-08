Valor Token (VALOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $337,413.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Valor Token

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

