Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

DG traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $154.97. 814,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

