Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,393 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.77.

Shares of UBER traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. 111,957,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,735,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

