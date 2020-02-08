Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $163.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $164.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

