Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

VWO opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

