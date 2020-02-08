Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,817,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

VGT stock opened at $264.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.18 and a fifty-two week high of $268.62.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

