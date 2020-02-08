Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after buying an additional 2,946,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after buying an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 804,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $92.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

