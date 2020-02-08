Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.