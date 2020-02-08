Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $203.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $170.15 and a 12-month high of $207.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.