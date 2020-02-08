Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $305.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $246.20 and a 12-month high of $307.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

