Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $61,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $168.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $169.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

