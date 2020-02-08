Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,563 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,653,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 123,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.08 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.07 and a 1-year high of $152.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

