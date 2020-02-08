Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $525,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $120.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.72 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

