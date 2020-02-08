VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBIV. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $265.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

