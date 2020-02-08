Velas Hits One Day Volume of $2.29 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $26.68 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,055,436,022 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,353,432 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

