Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,268,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Ventas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,204,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,400. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.