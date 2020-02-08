Verasity Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $349,667.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

