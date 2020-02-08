VeriME (VME) Market Cap Reaches $22,182.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $22,182.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.34 or 0.05877476 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038794 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

