VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Hits $0.14

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $370,260.00 and $1,083.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00781649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00062848 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007793 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,585,615 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

