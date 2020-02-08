Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

